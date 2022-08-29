AEW All Out 2022 Pay-Per-View Will Stream On Bleacher Report

AEW and Bleacher Report have announced that All Out 2022 will stream on the platform this Sunday. Check out the full press release below:
AEW “ALL OUT” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. ET
— Action-Packed Lineup Available Live on the B/R App,
Bleacher Report Website and Connected Devices for $49.99 —
August 29, 2022 – AEW is closing out the summer with a sizzling pay-per-view event – ALL OUT. Featuring a slew of championship matches and highly anticipated bouts, the end-of-summer event will have a consequential impact on the future of AEW title cards throughout the year. ALL OUTwill stream live in the U.S. from the NOW Arena in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on the Bleacher Report app, website and connected devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here.
The card for ALL OUT includes:
• “Lionheart” Chris Jericho vs. “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson
• AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
• Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
• AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Athena
• AEW World Trios Championship: Tournament finals
• AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida
• Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World title shot
• Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
• FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns
Additional matches will be announced in lead-up to Sunday.
Viewers can stream AEW: ALL OUT on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R mobile app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.
ALL OUT will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers along with select movie theatres in North America and Latin America. International fans can access the event through PPV.com and FITE.
