Vince Russo Claims He Was Consulting For USA Network For The Past Two Years

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 29, 2022

Vince Russo took to his YouTube channel to reveal his claims that he was secretly working for USA Network during 2020 through 2022.

Russo didn't go into too much detail as he says he's saving it for Patreon, but can be quoted below.

“I’ve been keeping a little secret for the last two plus years that I want to talk about on this show. I want to come clean. People tell me I don’t know what I’m talking about. When I start talking about the network, people actually think they know more about the network, and where the network stands pertaining to Raw and its audience and its numbers than I do. Well, bro, I’m gonna break the news to you on this show. I’ve not said this publicly before from March, pre-mania, bro. It was right before Mania in 2020 up until this past Mania in 2022. So basically, bro for two years, I was consulting for the USA Network, bro…”

“For two years, bro, the USA Network paid me very, very, very well. Now, if you want to know how this came about, let’s take a couple of steps back and I will explain this to you. I got in contact with the Vice President at the USA Network who was overseeing Raw, he knew who I was [and] called me back immediately. And we had a long, long, long discussion. And as the Vice President who oversaw Raw…so the first thing he did was he went directly to Vince McMahon….”

“So for two years, two years, I was consulting weekly with the USA Network. For two years, I heard the number and the rating and the viewership and the return on the investment…Don’t tell me I don’t know what the f**k I’m talking about. When it comes to numbers, when it comes to networks. I don’t care if it’s if it’s 1999 or 2020. I know where they stand. I know what they’re looking for. I know what’s acceptable and unacceptable because I had communication with them for two straight years. So don’t tell me I don’t know what the f**k I’m talking about bro when I am working directly with the network that WWE Raw is on.”

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #vince russo

