Brian Hebner Doesn't Think Jeff Jarrett Cares About WWE Release

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 29, 2022

During the latest episode of the Refin' It Up podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about Road Dogg returning to a backstage position with WWE.

“It’s the biggest buddy boy system in the business. Seriously, straight up. Anybody that didn’t think Road Dogg was coming back, they’re out of their minds. That was foreshadowed before Vince retired. But, give me a break. You know what though? Honestly to me, and I’m not talking for him, I’m thinking for him. I don’t think Jeff Jarrett gives two sh*ts. I think he’s got so much on his plate, so much stuff that’s keeping him busy, I don’t think he cared and probably didn’t want to be in that bullsh*t anyway. I’m really thinking he feels that way. I don’t know that, but I’m just saying. It’s just too weird to me how that worked out. It’s too weird that Jeff Jarrett is out and Road Dogg is in. I mean, give me a break. Congratulations Road Dogg and probably congratulations to Jeff.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #jeff jarrett #road dogg #brian hebner

