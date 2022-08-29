Brian Pillman Jr. Reveals How Older Wrestlers Have Helped Him Behind The Scenes

Brian Pillman Jr. was a guest on Couch Conversations, where he spoke about several wrestlers reaching out to try to help him during his pursuit of a career based on their respect for his father.

“Some guys were just super inspired by his work and like admired him and want to help me because of that. Some guys were like his best friend ever. But yeah, you know, they just want me to do my own thing, you know what I mean? So just the level of the degree to which people reach out and extend their hands is just variable. Like, I said, like Matt and Jeff, those guys have been — Matt’s been great to me every time.”

Brian Pillman Jr. singled out Chris Jericho as well.