Brian Pillman Jr. Reveals How Older Wrestlers Have Helped Him Behind The Scenes

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 29, 2022

Brian Pillman Jr. was a guest on Couch Conversations, where he spoke about several wrestlers reaching out to try to help him during his pursuit of a career based on their respect for his father.

“Some guys were just super inspired by his work and like admired him and want to help me because of that. Some guys were like his best friend ever. But yeah, you know, they just want me to do my own thing, you know what I mean? So just the level of the degree to which people reach out and extend their hands is just variable. Like, I said, like Matt and Jeff, those guys have been — Matt’s been great to me every time.”

Brian Pillman Jr. singled out Chris Jericho as well.

“Chris Jericho never even — maybe met my dad one time. He’s one of my ultimate mentors and sort of guides in this business. So Chris, being a great help and in the Hart family, I mean, they’ve been nothing but good to me ever since I started wrestling. Natalya, and TJ. I’ve gone and trained with them a few times. I’ve been back up to Calgary to see Bret. So they’ve all really like — especially the Calgary people in Canada. People in Canada love my dad. He lived there for quite a while. I think he lived there for several years. You know, he was playing football and then he got into the Calgary Stampede Wrestling and all that, so there’s a good amount of family out there. I’m basically a part of the big wrestling family if you think about it.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #brian pillman jr #chris jericho

