WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Diamond Dallas Page On Possibility Of Facing Randy Orton

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 28, 2022

Diamond Dallas Page On Possibility Of Facing Randy Orton

During the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about the possibility of facing Randy Orton.

“I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen. He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would’ve loved it and I’d put him over in the middle and he’d kick out…It would’ve been a great match, we would’ve had some great promos. It would’ve been awesome to go do something with him because he’s the total package really.”

Jake Roberts added:

“I don’t think they’ve tapped into his real s*** yet. He is phenomenal. There’s a little something that he’s not got and Bob Orton called me and asked me to get with him and try to help him, but the one time I had seen him, it’s hard to figure out what he’s missing because he’s got it all.”

"Why Wasn't Bray Wyatt The One Who Stopped Taker's Streak?" - Diamond Dallas Page

During the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page gave his opinion that Bray Wyatt should have ended The Undertaker's unde [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 19, 2022 06:35PM

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #wwe #diamond dallas page #randy orton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78163/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer