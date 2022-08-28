Diamond Dallas Page On Possibility Of Facing Randy Orton

During the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about the possibility of facing Randy Orton.
“I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen. He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would’ve loved it and I’d put him over in the middle and he’d kick out…It would’ve been a great match, we would’ve had some great promos. It would’ve been awesome to go do something with him because he’s the total package really.”
Jake Roberts added:
“I don’t think they’ve tapped into his real s*** yet. He is phenomenal. There’s a little something that he’s not got and Bob Orton called me and asked me to get with him and try to help him, but the one time I had seen him, it’s hard to figure out what he’s missing because he’s got it all.”
