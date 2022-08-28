WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Saraya (Formerly Paige) To Be Special Referee At WAW Frightmare IV

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 28, 2022

Saraya (Formerly Paige) To Be Special Referee At WAW Frightmare IV

It has been announced that Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, will be the referee for a bout between her brothers Zak Zodiak and Roy Knight on October 15 for Frightmare IV.

WAW is the promotion run by her family. 

You can watch the footage below.


