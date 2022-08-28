Saraya (Formerly Paige) To Be Special Referee At WAW Frightmare IV

It has been announced that Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, will be the referee for a bout between her brothers Zak Zodiak and Roy Knight on October 15 for Frightmare IV.
WAW is the promotion run by her family.
You can watch the footage below.
#FightingWithMyFamily comes to WAW...— World Association of Wrestling (@WAW_UK) August 28, 2022
After @RealRoyKnight turned on @TheZakZodiac at last night's event, @RealPaigeWWE appeared on the screen via live video to announce that she will be special guest referee for their match at #FightmareIV!
🎟️https://t.co/n7O7saWNLo pic.twitter.com/WuUXxi9k5V
