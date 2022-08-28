Evil Uno Speaks On The Current State Of Professional Wrestling

Evil Uno recently chatted with Headlock, where he talked about the current state of professional wrestling.

“It’s crazy, the low end of the card is as good as what the main event was when I started 17 years ago. There’s a huge talent pool, there’s a lot of places to go as well. There’s a lot of variety in wrestling…There’s multiple places you could go, and that only makes for a more healthy environment in wrestling which makes it more competitive, and because it’s more competitive it will only get better.”

Uno continued.

“You’ve got a variety in what you can watch and on top of that, it’s all good so you’re not forcing yourself to watch something that you dislike. AEW is fantastic right now. I think our opposition’s TV show has been doing very well. All of the minor mic kids like the independents as well are fantastic and can be seen online as well. I think a good, healthy wrestling world is that everyone’s doing well and trying to do better.”