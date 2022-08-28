Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Suffers Fractured Jawbone (Video)

A plnned spot didn’t go according to plan in a B block match for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N-1 Victory tournament.

Katsuhiko Nakajima went up against Kinya Okada in the match which was subject to a referee stoppage after Nakajima connected with a kick directly to the face of Okada, leaving him knocked out. Okada had to be stretchered from the ring.

In an update from NOAH, they noted that Okada will be out of ring action after suffering a fractured jawbone.