Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Suffers Fractured Jawbone (Video)

A plnned spot didn’t go according to plan in a B block match for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N-1 Victory tournament.
Katsuhiko Nakajima went up against Kinya Okada in the match which was subject to a referee stoppage after Nakajima connected with a kick directly to the face of Okada, leaving him knocked out. Okada had to be stretchered from the ring.
In an update from NOAH, they noted that Okada will be out of ring action after suffering a fractured jawbone.
Looks like Okada was expecting PK to the chest, instead Nakajima annihilated him with kick straight to the face. Ridiculous. https://t.co/yDU4VHVl9h pic.twitter.com/dfR2qBtWwU— Raion (@Raion74_) August 28, 2022
【選手欠場のお知らせ】— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) August 28, 2022
岡田欣也選手は下顎骨骨折のため欠場となります。
ファンの皆様、関係各位の皆様には大変ご迷惑、ご心配をおかけいたしますが、何卒ご理解ご了承のほどよろしくお願いいたします。#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/Q4O0IUby3Q
