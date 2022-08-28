NWA Hard Times 2022 Pay-Per-View Announced

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced the Hard Times 2022 pay-per-view will take place in November. The promotion announced during night one of NWA 74 that Hard Times will take place in Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th.

NWA hits New Orleans, Louisiana (or Chalmette) on November 12 for Hard Times. They are also partnered with WildKat Sports for this upcoming show. pic.twitter.com/cTlcjHi0oS — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) August 28, 2022

Hard Times 2 took place on December 4, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the GPB Studios. It was the second event in the Hard Times chronology.