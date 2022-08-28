WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA Hard Times 2022 Pay-Per-View Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced the Hard Times 2022 pay-per-view will take place in November. The promotion announced during night one of NWA 74 that Hard Times will take place in Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th.

Hard Times 2 took place on December 4, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the GPB Studios. It was the second event in the Hard Times chronology.


