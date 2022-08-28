Billy Gunn Details How Bad His Addictions Got

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Billy Gunn spoke about his battles with addiction during his career and how it brought him to his lowest point.

“I woke up on my floor and everything that I had was gone. Like my wife, my kids, and my dogs, my dogs didn’t want to be in the same house with me. It was like, my life was done, it was over. It was like, I want to say I reached the bottom, but I was at the bottom to where death was next. And then that’s just being like that was coming next and I knew it. And I was tired of living like that, but it was all on me, it was no nobody else.”

Gunn continued.

“I went to rehab once before, because everybody was telling me like, ‘Hey, you have a problem?’ [I would say] ‘No I don’t, I can do anything I want with this stuff. And I have it under control.’ [They would say] ‘No, no, it has you. But it’s hard for you to realize that when you’re on this side of it.’ But when I finally woke up on the floor, I had like some kind of cans around me that had so much alcohol in it because I couldn’t find the drugs that I was wanting and just I was miserable.”

“Everybody was gone in my life, nobody wanted to be around me. And I just sat there and went, Okay, this is too much for me, something has to change. And I literally picked up the phone within two hours somebody from WWE had sent a driver to my house, I was on a plane and gone. From that day, from March 11 2011, I have it on my wrist, that was the day that my life started a new life. And I literally followed the program to a tee, I mean to a tee. I did an 18-month release from rehab. It was a new thing they were trying. They asked me if I wanted to try it because they said well, you can go in a sober living house for a while if you want. And I said well, I would really like to try to get my life back on track. So we did this 18-month thing where they called me every day. And then if I got a text that had a certain number, I had to go and have a urine test or whatever. And I said, Yeah at least that keeps me accountable and I’m okay with that. And then I did that and then all of a sudden, my wife started talking to me again, my kids started talking to me, I got jobs here and there. And then all of a sudden WWE hires me back which I had never [thought] because I went on a rant, I went ballistic. But luckily for me, they understood where I was coming from, what I was going through and stuff and nobody ever held it against me. They just go, Hey, you were in a mess. But my life today without drugs, I’ve been drug and alcohol-free for 11 years, has been amazing. Like it really like, if you would have told me that before. I would have went okay, I get it. It’s a thing you have to do, you know, go 90 and 90 and do all that stuff. No, but this time I took it and I did it and look what I have today.”