WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

NWA 74 Night One Results - August 27, 2022, National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2022

NWA 74 Night One Results - August 27, 2022, National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More

NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO. Check out the full results below (courtesy of Fightful):

- The Country Gentlemen def. Gold Rush

- Rhett Titus def. VSK

- Rodney Mack (w/ Aron Stevens) def. The Pope

- EC3 def. Mims

- Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten

- Chris Adonis def. Odinson

- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton

- Rolando Freeman def. Matt Cardona

- Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Max The Impaler wins

- NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (w/ Austin Idol) def. Jax Dane (w/ Chris Silvio, Esq.)

- Tables Match: Bully Ray def. Mike Knox

- NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelión (w/ Damián 666) def. Hawx Aerie

- NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille def. Taya Valkyrie

 

Tags: #nwa #nwa 74

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78150/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer