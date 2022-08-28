NWA 74 Night One Results - August 27, 2022, National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More

NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO. Check out the full results below (courtesy of Fightful):
- The Country Gentlemen def. Gold Rush
- Rhett Titus def. VSK
- Rodney Mack (w/ Aron Stevens) def. The Pope
- EC3 def. Mims
- Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten
- Chris Adonis def. Odinson
- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton
- Rolando Freeman def. Matt Cardona
- Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Max The Impaler wins
- NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (w/ Austin Idol) def. Jax Dane (w/ Chris Silvio, Esq.)
- Tables Match: Bully Ray def. Mike Knox
- NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelión (w/ Damián 666) def. Hawx Aerie
- NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille def. Taya Valkyrie
