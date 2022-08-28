WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS From IMPACT Wrestling Lone Star Stampede Night Two Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2022

On Saturday night, IMPACT Wrestling held another set of TV tapings in Dallas, TX. Check out the spoilers below:

Before The Impact:

- Crazy Steve def. Shane Taylor
- Giselle Shaw def. Hyan

Impact Wrestling:

- Yuya Uemura def. Kenny King
- Aussie Open def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
- Mickie James def. Rachel Rose
- X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey def. Mascara Dorado; Kenny King attacks Bailey post-match
- Killer Kelly def. Alisha Edwards
- Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK def. Josh Alexander & Rich Swann
- The Motor City Machine Guns def. The Good Brothers
- Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers def. Bhupinder Gujjar
- Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace def. Zicky Dice w/ Swinger
- Black Taurus def. Alex Zayne (incl. Mia Yim, Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid)
- Street Fight Match: Heath Miller def. PCO


