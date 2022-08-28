WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Announcements For Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2022

WWE has announced a number of new things for Monday’s RAW on USA Network.

SmackDown's Sami Zayn and WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are set to appear on the broadcast. There will also be a non-title match between United States Champion Bobbly Lashley and The Miz.

Check out the updated lineup below:

- Seth Rollins and Riddle will go face-to-face

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to appear

- WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Finals: Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah

- The Usos and Sami Zayn to appear

- Non-Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz

