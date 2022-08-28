SPOILER: WWE Star Reverting To Previous Gimmick

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 28, 2022

Following last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, WWE taped another episode immediately afterwards that will air next week.

During the taping, there was a match of Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

Fan accounts on social media noted that Butch was wearing his old Pete Dunne gear.