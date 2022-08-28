WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: WWE Star Reverting To Previous Gimmick

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 28, 2022

Following last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, WWE taped another episode immediately afterwards that will air next week.

During the taping, there was a match of Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

Fan accounts on social media noted that Butch was wearing his old Pete Dunne gear. 


