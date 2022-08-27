Mike Knox Reveals Why He Turned Down Offer To Return To WWE In 2016

Mike Knox recently sat down with Darren Paltrowitz, where he spoke about WWE reaching out to him for a return in 2016 and him turning it down.

“I was a realist, I always have been. Back then, especially then, I was 330 pounds, 320, you know what I mean? I hadn’t worked and my knees were freaking really bothering me, my back, my neck was kind of screwed up, you know what I mean? Like, I was starting to forget s*** … I still want to live an awesome life, you know what I mean? I don’t want to be, you know, have a head full of mush and two broke legs … I want to be able to run the streets and howl at the moon.”

Mike Knox will battle Bully Ray in a Tables match this Saturday night, as a part of NWA 74 weekend.