Mike Knox Reveals Why He Turned Down Offer To Return To WWE In 2016

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 27, 2022

Mike Knox recently sat down with Darren Paltrowitz, where he spoke about WWE reaching out to him for a return in 2016 and him turning it down.

“I was a realist, I always have been. Back then, especially then, I was 330 pounds, 320, you know what I mean? I hadn’t worked and my knees were freaking really bothering me, my back, my neck was kind of screwed up, you know what I mean? Like, I was starting to forget s*** … I still want to live an awesome life, you know what I mean? I don’t want to be, you know, have a head full of mush and two broke legs … I want to be able to run the streets and howl at the moon.”

Mike Knox will battle Bully Ray in a Tables match this Saturday night, as a part of NWA 74 weekend.

