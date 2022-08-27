Road Dogg Reveals Reaction To Undertaker Losing At WrestleMania To Brock Lesnar

During the latest Oh... You Didn't Know? Podcast, Road Dogg spoke about the decision to end The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

“I disagreed, but again, it’s creative decisions that neither… I don’t want to say they don’t matter, but they don’t. My wife was still at the building, I went back [to the hotel] and spent some time with myself, ordering room service and relaxing. My wife texted me saying ‘Undertaker just lost,’ and I thought she was lying to me. I couldn’t get it up on my iPad — I was trying to watch it on my iPad in the room and I couldn’t get it up. She said, ‘He just lost,’ I said, ‘No he didn’t, they’re gonna do something again, start the match over, they’re going to do something.’ I was in denial because I wasn’t in the know on that. So wow, what a moment, I’ll never forget that guy’s face, the fan with the glasses, I think that’s how we all felt.”