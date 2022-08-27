WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Reveals Reaction To Undertaker Losing At WrestleMania To Brock Lesnar

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 27, 2022

During the latest Oh... You Didn't Know? Podcast, Road Dogg spoke about the decision to end The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

“I disagreed, but again, it’s creative decisions that neither… I don’t want to say they don’t matter, but they don’t. My wife was still at the building, I went back [to the hotel] and spent some time with myself, ordering room service and relaxing. My wife texted me saying ‘Undertaker just lost,’ and I thought she was lying to me. I couldn’t get it up on my iPad — I was trying to watch it on my iPad in the room and I couldn’t get it up. She said, ‘He just lost,’ I said, ‘No he didn’t, they’re gonna do something again, start the match over, they’re going to do something.’ I was in denial because I wasn’t in the know on that. So wow, what a moment, I’ll never forget that guy’s face, the fan with the glasses, I think that’s how we all felt.”

Road Dogg continued.

“Looking back on it now, I think we all still kind of feel that way. Yeah, you hitched the wagon to Brock but at what expense? At what cost? Like I said, it really doesn’t matter, but I would’ve [voted] for him to go out clean and not ever lose at a WrestleMania. That would’ve been really cool.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #undertaker

