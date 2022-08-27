WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tay Conti On Sammy Guevara's Ex-Fiance & Fan Backlash Over Relationship

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 27, 2022

Tay Conti was interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her relationship with Sammy Guevara, and how fans reacted to it online.

“At the end of 2021, there was all that drama with me and Sammy. I was super upset because that was the best year of my career. I know who I am, and I know I did nothing wrong… People just talking shit.”

On their relationship with Sammy Guevara's ex-fiance Pam:

“Every time we’ve had a conversation about her, Sammy always talks about her with a lot of respect and love. After the whole [social media] drama, she was the one that text us, to check on us.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
