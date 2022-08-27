WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
When Brodus Clay Complained About Funkasaurus Gimmick Backstage, Dusty Rhodes Replied "Are You Better Than Me?"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 27, 2022

When Brodus Clay Complained About Funkasaurus Gimmick Backstage, Dusty Rhodes Replied "Are You Better Than Me?"

Tyrus was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about advice he got from Dusty Rhodes during his time in WWE doing the Funkasaurus gimmick.

“I went to Dusty [Rhodes] and I was damn near crying, my dream had blown up in my face. Dusty just looked me in the face and goes. ‘Are you better than me? … They put me in polka dots!'” During Dusty’s time in WWE, instead of winning World Championships like he did in the NWA and WCW, Rhodes had a similar gimmick to that of the Funkasaurus — he would come out and dance for the WWE crowd, often spotting yellow polka dots."

On how Dusty helped him:

“He [Dusty Rhodes] kicked everyone out of the building, had the sound guy put on ‘Moves Like Jagger’ … and he comes out of the office shirtless, and says ‘Dance with me.’ Before I knew it, I was dancing, having fun, laughing. I said I still need help. He [Rhodes] said ‘Well ask Naomi. She should’ve been on the road. My heart’s not in dancing. So if I had two really good dancers around me, I could cover it up.”

Tyrus will face the NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74.

