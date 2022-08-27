When Brodus Clay Complained About Funkasaurus Gimmick Backstage, Dusty Rhodes Replied "Are You Better Than Me?"

Tyrus was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about advice he got from Dusty Rhodes during his time in WWE doing the Funkasaurus gimmick.

“I went to Dusty [Rhodes] and I was damn near crying, my dream had blown up in my face. Dusty just looked me in the face and goes. ‘Are you better than me? … They put me in polka dots!'” During Dusty’s time in WWE, instead of winning World Championships like he did in the NWA and WCW, Rhodes had a similar gimmick to that of the Funkasaurus — he would come out and dance for the WWE crowd, often spotting yellow polka dots."

On how Dusty helped him:

“He [Dusty Rhodes] kicked everyone out of the building, had the sound guy put on ‘Moves Like Jagger’ … and he comes out of the office shirtless, and says ‘Dance with me.’ Before I knew it, I was dancing, having fun, laughing. I said I still need help. He [Rhodes] said ‘Well ask Naomi. She should’ve been on the road. My heart’s not in dancing. So if I had two really good dancers around me, I could cover it up.”

Tyrus will face the NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74.