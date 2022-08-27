WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Aldis Took A Pay Cut During Pandemic To Help Save NWA

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 27, 2022

Nick Aldis Took A Pay Cut During Pandemic To Help Save NWA

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Nick Aldis took a pay cut in order to help the NWA when they were struggling during the pandemic. Aldis re-signed with the company in 2021.

This came after the NWA had a lot of roster turnover due to the pandemic, with only a few names coming back to the company (like Kylie Rae). Many stars had their deals expire during the pandemic.

There were initial pay cuts for talent during that time.

Corgan also noted that Aldis is not a part of creative in NWA and doesn’t want to be, as he only wants to wrestle.

The report also noted that AEW made Aldis an offer in 2019, but Aldis turned them down.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #nwa #nick aldis

