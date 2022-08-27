Nick Aldis Took A Pay Cut During Pandemic To Help Save NWA

This came after the NWA had a lot of roster turnover due to the pandemic, with only a few names coming back to the company (like Kylie Rae). Many stars had their deals expire during the pandemic.

There were initial pay cuts for talent during that time.

Corgan also noted that Aldis is not a part of creative in NWA and doesn’t want to be, as he only wants to wrestle.

The report also noted that AEW made Aldis an offer in 2019, but Aldis turned them down.