The Rock Reflects On His Historic SummerSlam Match With Brock Lesnar 20 Years Ago

20 years ago, WWE hosted one of its most memorable SummerSlam events in 2002. In the main event of the epic summer pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar would defeat The Rock to become WWE Champion, the only time they ever wrestled.

The Rock recently took to Instagram to reflect on the memorable match, calling it a historic night and solidified Lesnar as one of the top guys in WWE. He added Lesnar is one of the greatest pure athletes of all time.

Watch the match in full below.