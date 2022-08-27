WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS From IMPACT Wrestling Lone Star Stampede Night One Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling held the first night of it’s Lone Star Stampede television tapings on August 26) check out the spoilers below, per IMPACT Asylum:

- Yuya Uemura def. Raj Singh

- Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. Exodus & JD Griffy

- The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

- IMPACT Tag Team Championship: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) to win the titles

- IMPACT X-Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) def. Kenny King

- Mascara Dorada def. Alex Zayne

- Masha Slamovich def. Deonna Purrazzo

- Decay def. Moose & Steve Maclin

- Mickie James def. Hyan

- IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) def. Bhupinder Gujjar via DQ

- Chelsea Green def. Taya Valkyrie

- Eddie Edwards def. Heath

- Heath, Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, & Josh Alexander def. Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, & Eddie Edwards


