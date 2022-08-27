WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former Superstar Debuts At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings in Dallas, TX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling held television tapings on August 26 in Dallas, TX. During one of the matches, former WWE wrestler Gran Metalik (now Mascara Dorada) he made his debut and picked up a win against Alex Zayne (Ari Sterling)

Check out a clip from the match below:

