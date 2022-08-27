Former Superstar Debuts At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings in Dallas, TX

IMPACT Wrestling held television tapings on August 26 in Dallas, TX. During one of the matches, former WWE wrestler Gran Metalik (now Mascara Dorada) he made his debut and picked up a win against Alex Zayne (Ari Sterling)
Check out a clip from the match below:
Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING #mexicano🇲🇽#simba 🦁#agradecidocondios 🙏 #autenticoreydelascuerdas 😎 pic.twitter.com/og7z1pYc8c— mascaradorada (@Mascaradorada24) August 27, 2022
