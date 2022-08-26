WWE Friday Night SmackDown [8/26/2022] Results

Here are your WWE Friday Night SmackDown! results for August 26th, 2022: courtesy of WrestlingNewsSource.com!

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (August 26, 2022): Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

Welcome to SmackDown! Plus a Theory

We're welcomed with the themes of AC/DC and Michael Cole in our ear, welcoming us to Detroit Rock City and Friday Night SmackDown! Bringing you your results tonight is the concussed and only Mike Hogan. Using that as an excuse for a conspiracy theory: Will Theory attempt to cash in at Clash at the Castle, either turning it into a triple-threat so Drew can win clean over Roman or causing a distraction/weakening Roman to give plausible cause for him to drop the titles to Drew? Drew gets a huge "hometown" pop, so to speak. Why, you ask? Well...we've had our predictions but we've not had our Wise Man's spoiler. Thoughts? Weigh in below!

Singles Match: Ricochet vs Happy Corbin

We get entrances for Ricochet, who's rockin' a great Apollo Crews beard, and Corbin and start our match at 8:04. Corbin quickly takes the first control of the match when he catches Ricochet, right as he fires off a springboard-takeoff, with a big right just like last week! We go to our first commercial break of the night at 8:06pm, pretty darn early. We return at 8:10pm as Corbin unloads rights on Ricochet. Corbin looks to pull off his Misdirection Clothesline but Ricochet owns WWE 2K18, too, and has it scouted. Corbin wastes no time pivoting his offense, however, and sends Ricochet face-first into the barricade, the commentary table, the apron... Rule 32: if it exists, Corbin will introduce Ricochet's face to it. The crowd taunts Corbin, very weakly, and McAfee attempts to cover for them. Corbin continues to maintain the control and looks for a cover after slamming Ricochet's face into the turnbuckle. He argues, briefly, with the ref and whips him into the ropes. Ricochet starts a cartwheel, rebounding off the ropes but Corbin smacks the hell out of Ricochet with a clubbing forearm to the back of the head! Ricochet drops like a rag doll and is sent to the outside, where the ref begins to count. They're really pushing Corbin as a more serious, more dangerous Superstar.

That said, Ricochet counters a whip into a tilt-a-whirl Tornado DDT off an End of Days attempt! Ricochet delivers a jawbreaker then unloads fists and legs, beating Corbin against the rope. Corbin's rocked with a step-up Enziguri and stumbles into the corner. Ricochet with a shoulder to the midsection! Springboard attempt by Ricochet but Corbin avoids it. Corbin attempts a chokeslam but Ricochet avoids that! Both men look for their signatures and dodge, with Ricochet hitting the Deep Six to end the sequence for another close cover! Corbin continues to dominate the match, hitting a Big Boot to the face before simply picking up Ricochet and throwing his body to the mat like a doll. McAfee even praises his recent-foe for his new vicious turn. McAfee questions the name of the move and Cole explains he simply threw his body to the ground, no name. Ricochet starts a comeback sequence that consists of barely a few kicks and hits the Shooting Star Press out of nowhere to just suddenly win the match. Okay. No offense but Corbin got robbed.

Your Winner, Ricochet!

Video Package: Drew McIntyre's 30-Year Plan

Watch it on YouTube if you want more details, but it's a nice video package showing Drew in the UK and features a lot of beautiful scenery, including castles. It shows footage from a very young and scrawny Drew and he narrates how wonderful it is to come from a long line of warriors, as all people in the UK (Alba Fyre says hi) seem to. He hypes being from Scotland and it's lack of a presence in the WWE, briefly touches on his first WWE run as the "golden boy" and his journey through the indies to make his way back. He then touches on the build-up to Cardiff in just eight days, when he challenges Roman. Other topics he discussed include the death of his mother leading to his release from the WWE, his main-eventing WrestleMania, and other fun McIntyre-isms. Give it a watch.

"Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Tamina vs Shotzi & Xia Li vs Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. vs Natalya & Sonya Deville

We're informed that we'll have our semi-finals match later tonight! Woohoo! Shotzi & Xia Li are out first and we head to break at 8:28pm! We really, really need team names to come back and save header space. We return as Natalya & Sonya Deville make their entrance and we're reminded, again, that the winner advances tonight to face Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah later tonight, with the winner heading to the finals on Monday Night Raw--not Cardiff! We find our other teams out and get our bell at 8:34pm! The rules are simple; two people in at the same time only, and you can tag in anyone (doesn't have to be your partner). The first team to gain a pinfall or submission wins. The match is rather short, with Sonya Deville picking up the pinfall over Nikki A.S.H. They'll advance to the semi-finals later tonight.

Your Winner & ADVANCING to the Semi-Finals, Sonya Deville & Natalya!

In the Ring: the Brawling Brutes; an Imperial Duo

The Brawling Brutes come out to Sheamus' theme and the big, blinding light that makes his pasty skin glue like Dr. Manhattan. McAfee hypes the Brawling Brutes' appearance and we head to break! When we return, Sheamus cuts a promo about wanting to become the WWE's "first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion" when he defeats Gunther in Cardiff to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Before he can explain the details on it, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser make their way out with new music! Better music! Cole & McAfee hype Gunther as the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in history as just one of his many accolades. Ludwig gets on the mic to introduce the Ring General but Sheamus interrupts him, stating no one knows what he's saying because of his accent. He asks Ludwig to shut up, and states his beef is with the "ring general" Gunther. "But the truth of the matter is, you're looking at a real ring general right here," Sheamus states. He lists names--McIntyre, Orton, Cena, Reigns "and even the King of Kings himself, Triple H"--as people he's defeated in the ring. He states no one's had banger after banger after banger like he has. Sheamus pivots, stating he sees a lot of similarities between the two of them, but the problem is Gunther has something Sheamus wants.

"And that's the Intercontinental Championship. And I'll make ya a promise. At Clash at the Castle I'll drag that tile off your lifeless body and into the belly of the ReDragon." He's going to an AEW show? Gunther takes a turn on the mic, stating Sheamus does deserve respect while also taking a jab, telling him that Sheamus is nothing like Gunther. He promises to teach Sheamus what "violence really means. In Cardiff, not only am I going to retain this title, but I'm going to chop your chest into bloody bits. I'm gonna break your body. I'm gonna break your spirit. I'm gonna break the man that everybody things cannot be broken. Sheamus, the ring general will break you!" Butch & Ludwig begin to brawl as Sheamus and Gunther stand still, staring each other down. Ridge Holland attempts to break things up but Kaiser sends him outside. Kaiser and Butch continue to brawl around Sheamus and Gunther who stand there, making eyes at each other. Both grab their men and hold them back, breaking up the brawl. This should definitely be a physical match to see next weekend.

Backstage: the Bloodline Gather!

Sami Zayn is shown backstage, once again outside Roman Reigns' locker room, as the Usos once again deter him from entering. It's our weekly tradition, you see. But for once...the Tribal Chief is in and is taking visitors. The crowd pops big/boos big for the Head of the Table. He greets Zayn and the two sit. He at first seems not pleased that Zayn might lose tonight, but is pleased that Zayn stepped up last week--when the Usos & Heyman weren't around to help, Sami intervened for the Tribal Chief to attack Drew McIntyre. Roman tells Sami he's got an important mission for him--to keep Drew occupied until Cardiff, and implies perhaps Sami should make sure Drew doesn't make it there. Sami hints that perhaps the entire Bloodline should take out McIntyre but Roman states the Bloodline itself can't directly be involved. He tells Sami how important his match with Drew later tonight is and, again, implies it's very important Sami do anything he can to prove his worth. He leaves and McAfee hypes the match, later tonight!

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, Semi-Finals Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs Sonya Deville & Natalya

Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky make their way out ahead of this match to observe; Kai & Sky face the winners on Monday's Raw for the vacated titles. We head to break! When we're ready for this match, it's announced Bayley is on commentary! She tells Cole "welcome to the Ding-Dong Dimension." This should be fun. Aliyah & Raquel make their way out. Yep, the commentary is gold and this match should be watched for that fact alone. Throughout the match, Raquel is sold as the dominant powerhouse. An early Michinoku Driver from Natalya, to the ring-side floor, left Aliyah laid out for the bulk of the match. Aliyah is eventually shown attempting to crawl to her corner but Raquel carries the match. Raquel shines as a powerhouse, executing a double suplex perfectly and a Fallaway Slam that would make Razor proud. Deville attempts to take the workhorse role, staying int he ring with Raquel for the lengthiest stretch, using working holds to focus on Raquel's neck.

Eventually Raquel powers out of a hold, dropping a charging Natalya to the mat before slamming Sonya down on top of Natalya. Aliyah's still down and Bayley mocks her, stating that Aliyah may still be sore from this past Monday--she was Bayley's first opponent since her return. Raquel again attempts another double-suplex but Natalya counters and attempts a Sharpshooter. Raquel shrugs her off and an entering Deville catches Rodriguez with a running knee to the face! Deville fails to follow through, allowing Raquel to quickly execute the Tejana bomb and pick up the win! Aliyah is suddenly, thankfully, okay and recovers to enter the ring to celebrate. Monday, on Raw Aliyah & Raquel face Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky for in the finals! Which brand brings home the gold? We'll find out Monday!

Your Winners and ADVANCING to the Finals, Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah!

Backstage: Maximum Male Models Photo-shoot Interrupted; Hit Row Suspected

Backstage, we find Max Dupri, Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé and mån.sôör with a photographer in the parking lot. They're having a photo-shoot and Max criticizes the photographer until the theme for the faction known as Hit Row is heard playing from a nearby RV, with colorful lights accompanying the blaring tunes. Maxxine states she knows what to do and heads off, as we head off to a break! When we return, Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo return with Maxxine and spray cans. Later in the night, we find that they've spray painted "Ht Row Sucks" on the side of the bus. Hit Row walk up and mock them, tell them it's not even the Hit Row bus and leave. We then see the Street Profits exit and the Maximum Male Models scurry before they get the smoke.

The New Day Return to SmackDown to Say Goodbye; the Viking Raiders Object

We return to the ring, where Xavier Woods sits in a wheelchair with a cover over his lap, and Kofi Kingston stands beside him in casual wear. They're solemn on the mics as they address what the Viking Raiders have done to them recently, including beating them, breaking and cracking parts. They also saw the viking funeral last week and saw them doing horrible, despicable things like burning Booty-O's, unicorn horns, New Day shirts. Woods then questions if the New Day is done. The crowd boos and exclaims "no" but as Kofi starts to speak, they're interrupted by "the new, vicious" Viking Raiders. Do love their new look. The Viking Raiders then say that they gave the New Day a proper send off but instead of leaving in honor, they want to snivel. The New Day ask the Viking Raiders to just give them a few minutes here. The Raiders approach the ring, denigrating the New Day, calling them sniveling, groveling, wounded animals while stating the best thing to do for wounded animal is put it down. Kofi backs up Woods wheelchair to the corner and tries to beg off the Raiders. Woods throws off the covers, revealing he's fine and has two kendo sticks! Woods tosses one to Kofi! The Raiders realize what's going on a little too late as the New Day unload on them with the kendo sticks! Both men beat the Raiders with sticks as the crowd pops! They chase off the Raiders and Woods throws his wheelchair out of the ring, barely missing the Raiders! The New Day Theme and a lot of piped-in crowd cheers play them out. The digital crowd's back in force for the first time in weeks. We head to break!

Singles Main Event Match: Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn

And it's time for our fourth match of the night! Tonight's running very, very light on the wrestling--20 minutes total in our first 96 minutes on-air, setting us up for roughly 35 minutes on the night (less than half our normal). No more numbers? Okay. We head to break at 9:37pm with Drew and Sami ready for our main event! Wooooo! Finally at 9:43, we kick things off. Drew starts off strong but the "rabid wolverine" that is Sami Zayn starts to fight back early. The scrappy ginger unloads on McIntyre with blows as Cole and McAfee praise his devotion to proving his worth to the Bloodline. We head to break. We return and Zayn spends several long moments in control. McIntyre fires up, however, and picks up the win after an expeditious Claymore damn-near decapitates Zayn.

Your Winner, Drew McIntyre!

The Bloodline Attack!

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos, and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn all hit the ring and beat McIntyre brutally. Roman starts it post-match with a vicious spear out of nowhere that sets the crowd on fire! Roman lays into McIntyre but just as Drew seems to show some signs of life, the Usos hit the ring and lay in! Drew's then attacked by Sami! Four on one odds keep the Scottish Psychopath down, and the use multiple chair shots and steel steps to punish and batter Drew. Drew's back is cut open in multiple places. The Usos with an Uso Splash; Sami Zayn attempts to decapitate McIntyre with a Helluva Kick. Roman eventually puts Drew to sleep with a guillotine. Roman sets a steel chair across Drew's chest and sits upon it, the crowd booing as Roman's handed his belts by his cousins. He poses in what is a great shot--belts over each shoulder, Drew down and under the steel chair as Roman yells and barks at the camera tat "this whole industry, this whole business, runs off of me. Take it form me please," he begs the camera as we fade, "I want somebody to take it from me please!"

Monday on Raw's Go-Home Edition:

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championship titles. Kurt Angle makes an appearance as Raw returns to Pittsburgh!

Next Week on our Go-Home Edition of SmackDown:

Ronda Rousey's "Final Judgement," whatever that is. Also, we'll have the in-ring debut of Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett. Maximum Male Models vs Hit Row; Butch vs Ludwig Kaiser; Roman Reigns' 2-Year Anniversary as Champ; Viking Raiders vs New Day in a Viking Rules match (falls count anywhere, no rules, no DQ).