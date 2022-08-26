WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jessicka Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 26, 2022

Havok has been repackaged to Jessicka in IMPACT Wrestling, and is now an official part of their roster.

IMPACT put out the following statement:

Just 24 hours removed from her triumphant in-ring debut, we can now confirm that Jessicka has signed with IMPACT Wrestling – and it’s gonna be sick!

Since emerging from the Undead Realm, Decay‘s destructive “Kaiju Queen” has been transformed into the bright, fun-loving Jessicka. What does Jessicka have in store for the Knockouts division? Stay tuned to IMPACT! Thursday nights at 8/7c on AXS TV to find out.

— Guy Incognito Aug 26, 2022 12:37PM

Source: twitter.com

