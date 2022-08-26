Jessicka Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Havok has been repackaged to Jessicka in IMPACT Wrestling, and is now an official part of their roster.
IMPACT put out the following statement:
Just 24 hours removed from her triumphant in-ring debut, we can now confirm that Jessicka has signed with IMPACT Wrestling – and it’s gonna be sick!
Since emerging from the Undead Realm, Decay‘s destructive “Kaiju Queen” has been transformed into the bright, fun-loving Jessicka. What does Jessicka have in store for the Knockouts division? Stay tuned to IMPACT! Thursday nights at 8/7c on AXS TV to find out.
