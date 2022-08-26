WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Plans For Tonight's SmackDown Double Taping Leaked, Big Names Returning

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 26, 2022

Fightful Select has is reporting early plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as the taping for next week. Both shows are being taped tonight in Detroit, MI.

Xavier Woods is set to appear on the first show tonight, while JBL is scheduled for the second.

Matches for tonight include Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin and the second chance fatal 4-way for the Women’s Tag Title tournament, with Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop vs. Shotzi & Xia Li vs. Tamina & Dana Brooke.

There will reportedly be a skybox used tonight, and The Viking Raiders will have a match on the second show.

Ronda Rousey’s suspension following her ‘arrest’ is scheduled to be lifted on the second show. PWInsider confirms that Rousey will be present for the taping.

In addition to this, a two-year title celebration for Roman Reigns is planned for the second show. Arrivals for the segment will be spread out through the taping.

Those set for the taping also Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Street Profits, & Adam Pearce. PWInsider adds that Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY are also backstage.

If any more information comes out, we'll keep you posted.


