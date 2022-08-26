Trevor Murdoch Recalls Short Lived TNA Stint As "Jethro Holliday"

Trevor Murdoch was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his brief run in TNA as "The Outlaw" Jethro Holliday.

“I was legitimately on a phone call week. Every week I was sitting around waiting to get a call going, ‘Okay, we’re gonna use you this week.’ Originally Lance and I had both exited from WWE. They had started a tag team tournament. They were going to bring Lance and I in and we were gonna run to the finals. They hadn’t had a decision on whether or not who was gonna win the finals, but that was the original plan. The problem was, that tournament fell within a time where Lance was already booked in Japan. So he wasn’t gonna be able to make it. So I’m sitting there kinda like, ‘I still want to go.’ I talked to Terry Taylor, he’s like, ‘Alright, we’ll still bring you in.’ He tagged me with Eric Young. We made it to the semi-finals, I think, of that. But after that it was literally, ‘Hey, we’re gonna bring you in this week,’ and I wouldn’t even know what I was doing. One week I wrestled Booker T. In an I Quit match out of nowhere. I was like, ‘Alright. I’m excited I get a chance to work with Booker, but now it’s in an I Quit match.’ I was thrown in a match, a Clockwork Orange match, with Raven—which is basically a hardcore match. I’m like, ‘Why the f- am I doing this? But, alright. Let’s make the best of it.’ I did get a little bit of an angle with Abyss and Stevie Richards which brought me to a pay-per-view with Abyss.”

On why he thinks the run didn't work out in his favor: