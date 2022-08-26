Wade Barrett Signs Two Year Contract Extension With WWE

Wade Barrett took to an interview with BT Sport to announce that he has signed a contract extension with WWE.

“I’m about to hit my two-year anniversary. Just signed a new extension to my contract. Contract was up. Yeah, been two years, I think August 2020 is when I came back. Last week, agreed to the new deal. So very, very happy to be staying around with WWE and continuing my role in NXT. Thrilled to be in that environment. Loving it.”