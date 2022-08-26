WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wade Barrett Signs Two Year Contract Extension With WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 26, 2022

Wade Barrett took to an interview with BT Sport to announce that he has signed a contract extension with WWE.

“I’m about to hit my two-year anniversary. Just signed a new extension to my contract. Contract was up. Yeah, been two years, I think August 2020 is when I came back. Last week, agreed to the new deal. So very, very happy to be staying around with WWE and continuing my role in NXT. Thrilled to be in that environment. Loving it.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #wade barrett

