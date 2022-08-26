WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Rejects The Notion That He's Sucking Up To Billy Corgan

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 26, 2022

Matt Cardona was a guest on NWA Extra, where he spoke about his relationship with Billy Corgan.

"Billy has been great to me. I see his vision for his company, and just like I said, I don’t want to just do the tapings a couple times a year," said Cardona. "I think Billy want this to grow, and it’s a slow burn. I think he has that goal and he has that vision, which I appreciate. The first time I came here, I loved that, ‘Matt Cardona, go the podium.’ Okay, what am I saying? Well, there’s no script, there’s no outline. It just have three minutes. I love that luxury of being able to just talk, and it’s not just for me, it’s everybody. It’s not, ‘Here’s everyone’s script but Matt, you can do what you want.’ That’s not it. Everybody can take chances and be themselves. That’s what this business in my opinion should be about. But then on the flip side, there’s people who think I’m politicking. I don’t even have Billy’s number. It’s not like, ‘Hey Billy, here’s this idea.’

"This is a shoo. The only thing I ever pitched to Billy Corgan, and it was via email, was to bring in VSK. That’s it. I didn’t pitch to have Alwayz Ready. I didn’t pitch all this stuff. People think I’m like sucking up to Billy. I’m not, I’m just not. If Billy sees the value in me, I think he’s a smart man, and I’m gonna do whatever I can to prove him right."

Matt Cardona has been on the shelf with an injury, but will be returning at NWA 74 to face an opponent of his own choice.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #nwa #matt cardona

