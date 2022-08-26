Mick Foley Reveals He Was Furious At Vince McMahon Limo Explosion Storyline

During the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley spoke about the Vince McMahon Limo Explosion angle, and how he responded to it.

“I was really upset about it. I had about a 45-minute talk/shouting match with Mr. McMahon because I hated that angle. At the time I was doing quite a bit with the injured service members and I was always working with kids who are facing challenges, including imminent deaths. It was crazy because going back to the episode where I did kiss Vince’s butt following the I Quit Match with Ric. We’re live backstage, so we can’t cut. I called him Vince, and he said, ‘What did you call me?’ I thought it was a trick question. He looked at me, and I didn’t realize you were supposed to refer to him as Mr. McMahon when he’s on camera. He gave me 45 minutes of his time, and a lot of it was yelling.”

