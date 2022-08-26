Matt Hardy Says Wrestling Fans Who Hate Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks Are "F***Ing Morons"

Matt Hardy took to the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy to discuss the return of Kenny Omega to AEW.

"I enjoyed it. I really appreciated how he was wearing the shirt and he was taped underneath that, and it's he was still selling his injuries as he came back a little prematurely, supposedly. The way he was selling all these major injuries that were reported he had in the context of the match was fantastic storytelling I love that match."

Hardy then spoke about Omega and The Young Bucks:

"They're very polarizing all three of them. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, people who don't get how good they are, they're just missing out and they do not get pro wrestling. They may think they get pro wrestling but they do not. If you are hating on Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, you're a fucking moron. I mean, it is what it is. They are great and I will defend them to my dying day. Because they are amazing. They are all groundbreakers they have set so many trends. The three of those guys are one of the major reasons AEW is in existence. They really really are and the stuff they did in New Japan was fantastic and they've all broken so many boundaries. They've gone so much further than anybody thought they would. So I'm gonna say it again, if you dislike Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega, you are a fucking idiot."

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will face Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in the next chapter of their career.