Kevin Nash Announces He's Releasing A New Cannabis Strain

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has announced he is releasing a strain of cannabis with the cultivators behind HYMAN Cannabis. The strain will be appropretly named "Jackknife" after his finishing move.

Nash wrote on Twitter:

“My decision to enter the legal cannabis industry was not an easy one. Thur my life I’ve lost too many friends to prescription drugs and alcohol. I find the medicine reduces my pain. This business is in no way involved or connected to the @WWE Please use responsibly. (21 and over)”

Nash has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, most recently as part of the nWo as part of the Class of 2020.

A press release also noted the following:

“With a career garnering six world title belts and 21 championships, Nash is one of only eight individuals with the elite distinction of being twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While holding such an honorable title also comes years of physical wear and tear on the body.

“He was able to turn his pain into passion when he discovered he found relief with cannabis. Nash is an occasional smoker and he began using Chill Medicated, a THC & CBD topical rub to treat his ailments. This topical doesn’t get you high while minimizing pain, inflammation and more.

“This was the gateway to his connection with MEDfarms, a management company based out of Michigan that works with countless cannabis entities. He truly believes that the use of pain medication is not the most suitable course of action to address his health concerns.

“Naturally, Nash chose to name his signature strain after his signature move, Jackknife. Having undergone a rigorous process of pheno hunting with HYMAN cultivators, he opted for the strain crossing of Creamsicle (a favorite amongst stoners) with Soñando (one of HYMAN’s marquee genetics) to craft a legendary strain for a legendary pioneer in wrestling.”

