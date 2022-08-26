AEW Reportedly Launching Another In-Ring Show Soon

Dave Meltzer is reporting in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are "a lot of things in motion right now" in regards to a new AEW show launching. Here is what Meltzer has head:

"Tony Khan said that he wants to get aggressive with big Rampage shows in October.

There has obviously been talk of another wrestling show (All Elite Women will either be a wrestling show or a reality show, and the reality show that was talked about had a different name than that, a new in-ring show could be cable or streaming but would have to be taped, or it could be the ROH show they have been shopping around for television).

Given they are booking buildings in October, one would think an announcement would be made very soon. But they are clearly in the plans to increase the production amount of in-ring product if they are taping two nights a week regularly, whether that means more streaming or more television, that will remain to be seen."

