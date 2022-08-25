WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Files Trademark On "The Iron Savages"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 25, 2022

AEW Files Trademark On "The Iron Savages"

AEW has filed a trademark for "The Iron Savages", which is the new name for the tag-team Bear Country. Fightful reports that the company filed an application to trademark the name on August 22nd.

“Mark For: THE IRON SAVAGES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

Do you like the new name of this AEW tag team?

— Guy Incognito Aug 25, 2022 07:56PM

