AEW Files Trademark On "The Iron Savages"

AEW has filed a trademark for "The Iron Savages", which is the new name for the tag-team Bear Country. Fightful reports that the company filed an application to trademark the name on August 22nd.
“Mark For: THE IRON SAVAGES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”