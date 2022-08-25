WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Roman Reigns On Possibility Of Facing The Rock

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 25, 2022

Roman Reigns On Possibility Of Facing The Rock

Roman Reigns recently appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he was asked whether or not he believes he will ever have a match against The Rock.

“Update is Dwayne is dropping it with his own projects. It’s got to be pretty good, it’s got to be pretty special. I think that just goes to show the clammer, the buzz for it, the chatter for it, the wishful thinking.”

On the match potential being referenced on Young Rock:

“It’s something that he definitely played into within ‘Young Rock,’ which as you know with him, everything is highly strategic. A lot of synergy with everything that he does, with the projects he’s guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based on that alone, it looks even better than it did the last time we spoke.”

Source: 411Mania.com
Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #the rock

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78112/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer