Roman Reigns On Possibility Of Facing The Rock

Roman Reigns recently appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he was asked whether or not he believes he will ever have a match against The Rock.
“Update is Dwayne is dropping it with his own projects. It’s got to be pretty good, it’s got to be pretty special. I think that just goes to show the clammer, the buzz for it, the chatter for it, the wishful thinking.”
On the match potential being referenced on Young Rock:
“It’s something that he definitely played into within ‘Young Rock,’ which as you know with him, everything is highly strategic. A lot of synergy with everything that he does, with the projects he’s guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based on that alone, it looks even better than it did the last time we spoke.”
