Team Vision Dojo Explains Why They're Letting Registered Sex Offender Chasyn Rance Train Minors

Photos surface online recently of Chasyn Rance, a convicted sex offender, working with a 16-year-old at Team Vision Dojo.

Fans were justifiably outraged, but Team Vision Dojo put out a response to it. You can read it below.

“Hello. Chasyn Rance was deemed guilty in the court of law in 2011 for actions that took place in 2008. During his time on probation, Chasyn was in therapy, not allowed to interact with minors, and had to submit to drug testing. Chasyn completed everything that was required by law and then went back to training minors again sharing full knowledge of his past with parents. Chasyn continues to be one of the best trainers in professional wrestling around and there’s no denying that. While the actions of the past look very bad, the future looks bright for all those that Chasyn continues to help. Thank you for any concerns. Everyone at Team Vision Dojo is doing great and have many big projects continuing and others in the works. If you would like to contact Chasyn regarding anything else or other false accusations that this website has promoted in the past that was debunked, feel free to contact him at: chasyn@gmail.com”

Fightful reports that Rance is legally allowed to be around minors for business purposes.