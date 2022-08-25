WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Trish Stratus Reveals How Molly Holly Was To Work With Behind The Scenes

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 25, 2022

Trish Stratus Reveals How Molly Holly Was To Work With Behind The Scenes

Trish Stratus appeared recently on the Ring The Belle podcast, where she spoke about working with Molly Holly in WWE.

“We had such great moments, you know? She was so good about the whole ‘junk in the trunk’ thing. She was literally – she was game. She’d come into the live event like, ‘I’ve got these granny panties for tonight.’ I’m like, I love it, and so we were just trying to make that moment knowing how great it was, and we could just like, ‘Let’s just go with it.’ If we’re going to go there, let’s just go with it, you know?”

On how Holly helped her in the ring:

“We worked together, and she’s like, ‘You can do this.’ She would encourage. She would take the time. We would meet on our off days and go to a ring somewhere. Yeah, she gave me that time on her own time, and she’d say like, ‘Let’s try this – no one would expect this from you.’ And she would do that for me, and that allowed me to go, ‘Okay, yeah.’”

Molly Holly Praises Trish Stratus' Willingness To Learn

During an appearance on Shoot Interviews with Chris Hero, Molly Holly recalled working with Trish Stratus in WWE. "She was great to work [...]

— Joe West Oct 27, 2021 02:51PM

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #wwe #molly holly #trish stratus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78107/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer