Trish Stratus Reveals How Molly Holly Was To Work With Behind The Scenes

Trish Stratus appeared recently on the Ring The Belle podcast, where she spoke about working with Molly Holly in WWE.
“We had such great moments, you know? She was so good about the whole ‘junk in the trunk’ thing. She was literally – she was game. She’d come into the live event like, ‘I’ve got these granny panties for tonight.’ I’m like, I love it, and so we were just trying to make that moment knowing how great it was, and we could just like, ‘Let’s just go with it.’ If we’re going to go there, let’s just go with it, you know?”
On how Holly helped her in the ring:
“We worked together, and she’s like, ‘You can do this.’ She would encourage. She would take the time. We would meet on our off days and go to a ring somewhere. Yeah, she gave me that time on her own time, and she’d say like, ‘Let’s try this – no one would expect this from you.’ And she would do that for me, and that allowed me to go, ‘Okay, yeah.’”
