Smart Mark Sterling Got His AEW Job Because Of Friendship With MJF

Smart Mark Sterling was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got his job in WWE.

“Max and I went to the same wrestling school. So when the opportunity came up in an angle that there is a lawyer involved, obviously he said, ‘I got the guy.’ So that’s when I came down … It was super fun, and I thought sort of, ‘That was it,’ and I rode off into the sunset.” “I owe that to MJF for sort of trusting me. He knew me so well, he knew that I could handle that.”

Sterling has since gone on to serve as the on-screen lawyer for Jade Cargill, and is now involved with Josh Woods and Tony Nese as well.