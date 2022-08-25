WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Smart Mark Sterling Got His AEW Job Because Of Friendship With MJF

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 25, 2022

Smart Mark Sterling Got His AEW Job Because Of Friendship With MJF

Smart Mark Sterling was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got his job in AEW.

“Max and I went to the same wrestling school. So when the opportunity came up in an angle that there is a lawyer involved, obviously he said, ‘I got the guy.’ So that’s when I came down … It was super fun, and I thought sort of, ‘That was it,’ and I rode off into the sunset.”

“I owe that to MJF for sort of trusting me. He knew me so well, he knew that I could handle that.”

Sterling has since gone on to serve as the on-screen lawyer for Jade Cargill, and is now involved with Josh Woods and Tony Nese as well.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
