Roman Reigns Asked Permission To Drop "Your Daddy's Not Here Anymore" Line On Theory

Roman Reigns was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about Triple H taking over control in WWE.
“We’re not erasing what I’ve done. Even if [Triple H] wasn’t completely locked in to what we’ve been doing over the past six months and obviously over the past year, with, you know, the health issues he’s overcome … I don’t care who’s running the show, in my mind, I’m running the show and as long as I continue to push myself and bring my very best performance every single week it don’t matter if it’s Vince, Triple H, Nick [Khan], Stephanie, Amazon, Disney, Heyman.”
During a promo right after the switch, Roman Reigns infamously told Austin Theory "Daddy's not here anymore." Speaking on getting the line cleared, Roman had this to say:
“I said, ‘[Triple H], what do you think about this?’ He said, ‘That’s great.’ That’s our approval process … I’m responsible and I’ve handled that responsibility for years now and they trust me … If I’m Triple H, I’m thinking, ‘how can I trust these people with a live microphone?'”
