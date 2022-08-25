WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Asked Permission To Drop "Your Daddy's Not Here Anymore" Line On Theory

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 25, 2022

Roman Reigns was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about Triple H taking over control in WWE.

“We’re not erasing what I’ve done. Even if [Triple H] wasn’t completely locked in to what we’ve been doing over the past six months and obviously over the past year, with, you know, the health issues he’s overcome … I don’t care who’s running the show, in my mind, I’m running the show and as long as I continue to push myself and bring my very best performance every single week it don’t matter if it’s Vince, Triple H, Nick [Khan], Stephanie, Amazon, Disney, Heyman.”

During a promo right after the switch, Roman Reigns infamously told Austin Theory "Daddy's not here anymore." Speaking on getting the line cleared, Roman had this to say:

“I said, ‘[Triple H], what do you think about this?’ He said, ‘That’s great.’ That’s our approval process … I’m responsible and I’ve handled that responsibility for years now and they trust me … If I’m Triple H, I’m thinking, ‘how can I trust these people with a live microphone?'”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #theory

