Roman Reigns Asked Permission To Drop "Your Daddy's Not Here Anymore" Line On Theory

Roman Reigns was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about Triple H taking over control in WWE.

“We’re not erasing what I’ve done. Even if [Triple H] wasn’t completely locked in to what we’ve been doing over the past six months and obviously over the past year, with, you know, the health issues he’s overcome … I don’t care who’s running the show, in my mind, I’m running the show and as long as I continue to push myself and bring my very best performance every single week it don’t matter if it’s Vince, Triple H, Nick [Khan], Stephanie, Amazon, Disney, Heyman.”

During a promo right after the switch, Roman Reigns infamously told Austin Theory "Daddy's not here anymore." Speaking on getting the line cleared, Roman had this to say: