Rey Mysterio and The Miz To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 25, 2022

ABC has announced that The Miz and Rey Mysterio are set to appear on Celebrity Family Feud.

The rundown reads as follows:

Playing for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America is Team Mysterio:

Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio (son), Angie Gutierrez (wife), Aalyah Gutierrez (daughter) and Daniel Mallory (friend).

Team The Miz, competing for the V Foundation’s Connor’s Cure Fund:

Mike “The Miz”, Barbara Pappas (mother), George Mizanin (father), Marjolaine Martin (mother-in-law), Don Mizanin (cousin)

The show will air on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio #the miz

