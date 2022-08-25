Rey Mysterio and The Miz To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud

ABC has announced that The Miz and Rey Mysterio are set to appear on Celebrity Family Feud.
The rundown reads as follows:
Playing for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America is Team Mysterio:
Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio (son), Angie Gutierrez (wife), Aalyah Gutierrez (daughter) and Daniel Mallory (friend).
Team The Miz, competing for the V Foundation’s Connor’s Cure Fund:
Mike “The Miz”, Barbara Pappas (mother), George Mizanin (father), Marjolaine Martin (mother-in-law), Don Mizanin (cousin)
The show will air on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
⚡ Rey Mysterio Still Has A Lock Of CM Punk's Hair In A Ziploc From Over The Limit 2010
Back at Over The Limit 2010, Rey Mysterio defeated CM Punk, and per that stipulation Punk had to get his head shaved. During an interview w [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 16, 2022 05:51PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com