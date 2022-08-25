WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Back Over 1 Million Viewers For August 24 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2022

The viewership for Wednesday's August 24 edition of AEW Dynamite has been revealed. As reported by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 1.049 million viewers, up from the 957,000 viewers the show drew last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.34 rating, which is up from the 0.30 the week previous.

Dynamite ranked #1 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, up from the #2 last week.


