Jim Ross Has A Concern About The Number Of Titles In AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2022

During the latest episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross expressed concern over the number of titles in All Elite Wrestling:

"We’re facing that right now in AEW with the Six-Man titles. I just believe that you have to be very careful on how many titles are represented on your television. You can get overexposed very easily. I don’t know. I don’t want to belittle anybody for their opportunities to earn a championship, earn more money, earn a bigger place on the roster and all those things. I don’t. I just think you have to be very careful in how many titles they have. I just think the more you have, the less most of them mean."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #jim ross

