AEW Has Reportedly Warned WWE About Contract Tampering

Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Tony Khan addressed the roster concerning a number of things. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho all spoke during the meeting.

PWInsider is reporting that Khan told talent about the expansion of talent relations and development and revealed those things will be in place to better support the roster.

Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards also discussed last week's "AEW Unrestricted" podcast and their duties behind the scenes. Schiavone will reportedly be helping talent if they need support backstage.

PWInsider also reports, that according to sources AEW's Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh emailed WWE's Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them not to tamper with AEW talent. The email was issued just prior to the meeting.

There were reports recently from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently that WWE reached out to a contracted AEW talent.

