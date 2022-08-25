WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Has Reportedly Warned WWE About Contract Tampering

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2022

Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Tony Khan addressed the roster concerning a number of things. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho all spoke during the meeting.

PWInsider is reporting that Khan told talent about the expansion of talent relations and development and revealed those things will be in place to better support the roster.

Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards also discussed last week's "AEW Unrestricted" podcast and their duties behind the scenes. Schiavone will reportedly be helping talent if they need support backstage.

PWInsider also reports, that according to sources AEW's Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh emailed WWE's Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them not to tamper with AEW talent. The email was issued just prior to the meeting.

There were reports recently from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently that WWE reached out to a contracted AEW talent.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #tony khan

