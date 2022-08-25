Eddie Kingston Was Recently Suspended By AEW

A report from Dave Meltzer reveals Eddie Kingston was secretly suspended by AEW a number of weeks ago.
Kingston reportedly got into a verbal spat with Sammy Guevara which led to this action being taken by AEW management. Fightful however reports that things actually got physical, and Kingston swung at the former TNT Champion after Guevara reportedly made remarks about Kingston’s physique.
Kingston's suspension is now over.
Kingston said the following to PWInsider:
"You know the truth. I wouldn't lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong."
