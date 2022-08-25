Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two matches ahead of next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following for next Wednesday’s show, which will serve as the go-home episode of before All Out:
- Jake Hager vs. Bryan Danielson
- Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida
⚡ CM Punk Tells AEW Roster To Stop DMing Dave Meltzer About Him And Talk To Him Directly Instead
CM Punk has spoken with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about about many of the rumors and speculation about backstage [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 24, 2022 03:24PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com