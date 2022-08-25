SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped a number of matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, which airs Friday on TNT, check out the results below courtesy of Fightful:

- AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews) after Miro distracted the House of Black.

- House of Black attacked Miro until Darby Allin and Sting came out to make the save.

- TNT Championship Match: Wardlow def. Ryan Nemeth

- Powerhouse Hobbs def. Ashton Day

- Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo def. Ortiz & Ruby Soho due to interference from Anna Jay

- ROH Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Dustin Rhodes