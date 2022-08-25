WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2022

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped a number of matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, which airs Friday on TNT, check out the results below courtesy of Fightful:

-  AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews) after Miro distracted the House of Black.

- House of Black attacked Miro until Darby Allin and Sting came out to make the save.

-  TNT Championship Match: Wardlow def. Ryan Nemeth

- Powerhouse Hobbs def. Ashton Day

- Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo def. Ortiz & Ruby Soho due to interference from Anna Jay

-  ROH Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Dustin Rhodes


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78088/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer