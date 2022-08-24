AEW Dynamite Full Recap (August 24, 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s AEW Dynamite time and tonight contains arguably the single biggest match in Dynamite, if not AEW history as AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley go head-to-head to become the undisputed AEW World Champion. There’s plenty more on the card but we all know everything else pales in comparison. Our commentary team are Excalibur, JR, Taz & Tony Schiavone so let’s waste no more time and get straight to the wrestling.

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia Face-To-Face

In a surprising move, Chris Jericho starts the show. He heads to the ring as Judas plays out in Cleveland, Ohio. He welcomes everyone to Dynamite then lays in a little exposition on the situation with Daniel Garcia. He puts him over before Garcia comes out looking unsure and with a mic in his hand. He heads to the ring and joins Jericho and the crowd carry on from last week with loud “you’re a wrestler” chants. Jericho shuts them up and focuses on Garcia and his match with Danielson last week. He says he did incredibly but they need to work out Garcia putting his hands on Jericho. Jericho asks for an apology. Garcia tells Jericho that last week was special for him and Jericho knew. He says that last week he hung with his hero for 30 minutes and he dreamt of having that match last night when he was a kid. Garcia tells Jericho he ruined the moment for him last week. Jericho apologises but says that there will be plenty more moments like that for him in the future and tells him he’s a Sports Entertainer. The crowd disagree but Jericho demands Garcia tell the crowd he’s a Sports Entertainer.

Before Garcia can speak, Bryan Danielson interrupts and joins them in the ring to a huge pop. Bryan says Jericho is bullying him and tells Garcia he can be whatever he wants to be but he thinks he’s a wrestler after wrestling him last week. Jericho once again demands Garcia say he’s a Sports Entertainer. Garcia refuses to make a decision and goes to leave. Jericho goes to stop him and Garcia pushes him to the mat. Danielson laughs, Garcia leaves and the fans tell Jericho he deserved it.

Danielson tells Jericho he doesn’t like Sports Entertainment but that was entertaining. Jericho says he’s sick of everyone calling Danielson the best wrestler but he hasn’t seen that once in 15 years. He says that he’s the greatest professional wrestler and knows more about wrestling than Danielson ever will. Danielson asks if they asked Stu Hart or Owen Hart who was better, what would they say? Danielson then asks who would win in a match and Jericho sets a match between the two for All Out before Jake Hager attacks from behind.

Jay Lethal defeated Dax Harwood via Pinfall (12:52)

And our first match is Lethal vs Harwood. Both men send their friends back so we get an actual one on one match. We start off with a bit of a stalemate as both men feel their way into the match with some excellent technical wrestling and reversals, going back and forth until they break apart to start again. The crowd show who they support with a loud FTR chant but its Lethal who takes over with a Hip Toss and Drop Kick. Dax comes back with a loud chop but Lethal lays in one of his own. The two take it in turns to leave a welt on the chest of their opponent before Dax gets a Back Body Drop in to gain control. Harwood goes in with the chops again before turning to punches but Lethal escapes and hits an Avalanche Russian Leg Sweep to send us to break. Lethal retains control into the picture in picture and continues to lay in moves to Harwood and trying for pins, never getting further than a two count. Dax tries to fight back at one point with a choke and Lethal cuts him off with the Jawbreaker. Dax manages to get back on top in a corner but Lethal escapes from a Superplex.

We return and Lethal goes for his Elbow Drop from the top rope but Dax cuts him off and relies on his chop again. Dax tries again for the Superplex but Lethal fights him off but Dax catches him with a right hand and then hits two consecutive German Suplexes without letting go and releases on the third to launch Jay across the ring. Harwood goes for jabs and Lethal replies with ones of his own. Lethal manages to catch Dax with the Lethal Combination for a two count and Harwood rolls to the apron. The two exchange strikes but Lethal catches him with a Dragon Screw in the ropes and then a Tope Suicida. They head back into the ring where Lethal locks in the Figure Four and Dax makes the ropes. Dax comes back with a Sharpshooter attempt and Lethal counters to the Figure Four but Dax almost rolls Lethal up. Jay lands a Knee and goes for the Lethal Injection but Harwood evades and lands his Slingshot Powerbomb for 2.9. The crowd sound their appreciation as Lethal tries a Dragon Screw but Dax blocks and then Harwood locks in a Sharpshooter until Sonjay Dutt appears to distract him. He ends up clashing into him and then tries roll up after roll up before hitting a Springboard Crossbody and the pin gets two like all the ones before. We get a strike exchange before we get more roll ups and Lethal escapes and gets the pin by holding the tights.

Sonjay congratulates Jay and then tells Dax Harwood that Jay Lethal’s partners at All Out, in the trios match with FTR and Wardlow, will be Motor City Machine Guns. Wild!

Tony Schiavone Interviews

Thunder Rosa says she’s injured and can’t defend the title. She’s in tears and someone is cutting onions so Toni Storm will have an Interim title match with three other opponents at All Out instead. It’ll be Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker vs Jamie Hayter.

Colten Gunn w/ Austin Gunn defeated Billy Gunn w/ The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) via Pinfall (6:05)

Max Caster is getting really good at popping me with his raps and today was another good one.

Stokely Hathaway is in the crowd and commentary fill us in on last week a little before Colten uses his speed to show Billy up early on. He takes Colten down as the crowd ask Colten who his daddy is. Billy takes over with a huge shoulder tackle to send us to break. Billy sends Colten to the outside but retains control throughout the commercials with strong offence both in and out of the ring.

We return and both men return to the ring but Austin distracts Billy and Colten stomps Billy down in the corner after landing a big strike. Gunn drops Colten again with the shoulder tackle and then just beats on his son in the corner. Aubrey stops him as Colten is in the ropes in the corner and Billy comes to his senses. All of a sudden, Stokely jumps the barricade to attack the Acclaimed on the outside with Austin and in the commotion, Colten lands a low blow and then the Colt 45 to get the win.

After the match, The Gunns and Stokely attack their dad and The Acclaimed until the Tag Champs, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland make the save.

Death Triangle vs United Empire Interview

Tony Schiavone interviews Death Triangle & United Empire. Will and PAC do the talking and have a fun back and forth. Not sure if I misheard or he misspoke but I think Schiavone said this was the Main Event?

Britt Baker w/ Jamie Hayter & Rebel defeated KiLynn King via Submission (3:54)

We get another Ladies match in the first hour! Second time in recent memory. Britt and KiLynn head to the ring and start fast. Both women avoid moves and reverse each other until Britt hit the Slingblade. KiLynn comes back with a Dropkick from the corner but Britt drops her and then attacks in the corner. The crowd lets Britt know they don’t like her and she lets it put her off for a second as King comes back but Britt manages to a drop her again with a move that drives KiLynn into the turnbuckle. She uses the ring post also but KiLynn still has lots of fight left in her. She avoids a Kerb Stomp and manages to send Britt to the mat before hitting a Facebuster for two. Britt fights back with Thrust Kicks and then the Kerb Stomp before The Lockjaw is put on and King taps out.

Britt gets on the mic and says that it’s so sad that Rosa is injured but she held the title with a broken wrist and never stopped. Toni Storm is mentioned so out she comes but before she can get to the ring, Jamie Hayter takes her out from behind until Hikaru Shida makes the save.

Swerve in our Glory Interview

Keith Lee offers a title match to the guys they saved because they love the Acclaimed. Everyone loves the Acclaimed.

Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk via Pinfall (3:15) to become Undisputed AEW World Champion

This not being the main event is the weirdest decision but we move. Moxley heads to the ring first with Regal following him. William disappears and Jon heads for the ring. Once he gets there, Cult of Personality hits and Punk heads out in the long boys. The announcements are made, you can feel the tension in the arena through your screens. The bell rings and both men wait in their corner, staring each other. They finally lock up and with a collar and elbow and Moxley backs Punk into the corner and swarms him with punches but Punk comes back with strikes of his own, elbows and knees. Mox hits a Headbutt but Punk goes for the round kick and goes down holding his foot. Moxley takes advantage with a King Kong Lariat then Hammer & Anvil Elbows and a Paradigm Shift. He pulls out another one but it wasn’t needed and Moxley wins. WOW. WHO SAW THAT COMING?

Moxley celebrates as the doctor and many members of staff check on Punk.

Christian Cage Interview

Christian has his arm in a cast and Tony Schiavone asks Cage if he accepts Jungle Boy’s challenge. He says he gave Jungle Boy a chance last week and he didn’t take it so Christian (eventually) accepts the challenge.

Ricky Starks Promo

Ricky heads to the ring and gets on the mic. He says he’s hurt and pissed off and lists his problems ending in Hobbs before explaining their friendship and coming to the conclusion that Hobbs didn’t want to see Ricky do better than him. Ricky screams that Hobbs went for his Neck and it upsets him before calling Hobbs a Snake and challenging him at All Out.

Jon Moxley Promo

The AEW Champ is fired up and cuts a promo on everyone who doubted him. Just watch this seminal piece of work.

Kenny Omega Return Video Package

This was beautiful. Last week was a special moment.

United Empire (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis & Will Ospreay) defeated Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix & PAC) w/ Alex Abrahantes via Pinfall (25:19) to qualify for AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semi-Final

Main Event time. Don Callis joins commentary to scout apparently. We get a break after the United Empire entrance. When we return, Death Triangle make their way to the ring and this match gets underway with Ospreay and Fenix going back and forth with fast counters and reversals all over the place. The crowd erupt at the stalemate and then everyone gets in the ring once Ospreay lands a cheap kick and then Fenix takes out both of Aussie Open on his own and PAC hits a Back Body Drop before they hit three stereo Tope Con Hilos. Back in the ring, Fenix takes over one on one and then hits a Double Team with his brother and gets a two count. Fenix tags Penta who chops Will and Penta tags PAC who chops will and tags Penta who chops Will. Fenix comes in next and just dominates Ospreay with some nice moves before isolating Ospreay in their corner. We head to break and throughout the four minutes it’s all Death Triangle.

When we return, Aussie Open manage to drag Fenix out and Ospreay takes down Penta and PAC before hitting the Sky Twister Press to both from the top rope and then the assisted Launched Dropkick for a two count on Fenix. Aussie Open isolate Fenix with a double team before Mark Davis takes over on his own. He brings Fletcher in legally; He has his way with Fenix but then brings Davis back in and Fenix gets away and makes the tag to his brother who comes in like a fireball and hits a Crucifix Bomb on one of Aussie Open. Ospreay comes in and changes the momentum before Aussie Open hit a Double Team for a two count and send us to another break. United Empire begin to isolate Penta after taking out all three opponents on the outside. Ospreay beats Penta down most of the break.

Penta fires back and then we return as he avoids Ospreay to tag PAC. The Bastard enters the match and takes down all three opponents before a German Suplex with a bridge earns him a two count (after a Fenix assist). Lucha Brothers and Aussie Open brawl in the ring with the former winning until PAC and Ospreay take out their opposing tag team with simultaneous Poisonranas. Ospreay and PAC lock eyes and the two brits exchange strikes. They hit move after move on each other culminating in Ospreay popping right up after a German Suplex to hit an Os Cutter and have both men stay down for an 8 count. Ospreay rises first and takes PAC down with a chop. He drags PAC to a corner and takes him up top but PAC escapes and crotches his opponent. PAC takes Ospreay to the top rope for an Avalanche Brainbuster sends us to our final break. Mark Davis attacks PAC so Ospreay can recover and then Will pulls out a Tornado Backbreaker. Aussie Open swarm the Lucha Bros and take them out on the floor. The two legal men head to the top rope once again where Ospreay wins the strike exchange with headbutts only for PAC to knock Will down. Ospreay jumps up to stop the Black Arrow and then heads back up top. Fenix comes from nowhere with a Solebutt to the face of Ospreay.

We return and Fenix heads up top too and Ospreay lands on his feet from a Springboard Hurricanrana but Fenix hits a Rolling Cutter. Penta and Fenix take out Aussie Open with dives to the outside. PAC hits the Black Arrow and Ospreay gets his knees up for a two count. He goes for Storm Breaker and PAC counters with a Hurricanrana for two. Everyone enters to fight but then they all get taken out until its Ospreay and PAC. PAC manages to get back in control with a Backflip into a DDT and goes for the Black Arrow only for Fletcher to pull Ospreay out. PAC repositions and dives onto both of them instead. PAC stares down with Kip Sabian but it’s not Kip, it’s someone else and Kip attacks PAC from behind, behind the ref's back to hit the Deathly Hallows on the floor. Back in the ring, Aussie Open dominate the Lucha Bros hitting a triple Hidden Blade and Assisted Os Cutter to pin Fenix and advance to face The Elite.

The United Empire celebrate before Kenny’s music and out come The Elite. Kenny wants to fight but Callis leaves commentary to stop him.

I feel like the dog in the this is fine meme after that show. I don’t even know what to think but I’m so excited for All Out. I’m going to start singing I want it now like Veruca Salt in a moment. My first though is that was an 8/10 show this week but I’m still in shock from Moxley-Punk so who knows what I’ll think tomorrow. More importantly, what did you think? Let us know in the comments below, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and see you all on Friday for AEW Rampage. So long and Goodnight.