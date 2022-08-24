Kamille Recalls Submitting Resume To WWE Performance Center, "I Didn't Know Any Of The Unspoken Rules"

Kamille was recently interviewed by Andrew Thompson, where she spoke about her WWE tryout and how it went.

“Luckily, I had no idea about wrestling etiquette, any of the unspoken rules. Because I don’t have anyone in my family that is in this business. It’s a completely new venture for me, so I knew nothing about it. So when I moved down to Florida to train at Team 3D, I didn’t realize that I wouldn’t have time to like have a normal job. Because I had always had a very regular job up to that point. So one day, when I first moved there, I got resumes together and I was all dressed up, looking nice for interviews and stuff because I’m old-school. I like to go in person and drop off my resume and meet whoever’s in charge. While I was doing that, I was like, you know what, I knew the Performance Center is down here somewhere. At that point, you could not find the address for the Performance Center. As a female, I’m a super sleuth, so I somehow figured it out, I figured out where it was. I was like, I can just go there, drop off my resume, and I thought that I would be able to maybe work in marketing there and then train as a wrestler at the same time. I had no idea. So I just buzzed on the buzzer and I was June, ‘Hi, I’m interested in working here and also becoming a wrestler.’ They we’re like, ‘Uh, one second.’ Then they buzzed me in and I just talked to the manager of the building and yeah, [that] led to me getting a tryout. But they did explain to me, they were like, well you can’t work at a regular job and be a wrestler. They were like that’s not how it works. I didn’t know that."