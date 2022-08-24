WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kamille Recalls Submitting Resume To WWE Performance Center, "I Didn't Know Any Of The Unspoken Rules"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 24, 2022

Kamille Recalls Submitting Resume To WWE Performance Center, "I Didn't Know Any Of The Unspoken Rules"

Kamille was recently interviewed by Andrew Thompson, where she spoke about her WWE tryout and how it went.

“Luckily, I had no idea about wrestling etiquette, any of the unspoken rules. Because I don’t have anyone in my family that is in this business. It’s a completely new venture for me, so I knew nothing about it. So when I moved down to Florida to train at Team 3D, I didn’t realize that I wouldn’t have time to like have a normal job. Because I had always had a very regular job up to that point. So one day, when I first moved there, I got resumes together and I was all dressed up, looking nice for interviews and stuff because I’m old-school. I like to go in person and drop off my resume and meet whoever’s in charge. While I was doing that, I was like, you know what, I knew the Performance Center is down here somewhere. At that point, you could not find the address for the Performance Center. As a female, I’m a super sleuth, so I somehow figured it out, I figured out where it was. I was like, I can just go there, drop off my resume, and I thought that I would be able to maybe work in marketing there and then train as a wrestler at the same time. I had no idea. So I just buzzed on the buzzer and I was June, ‘Hi, I’m interested in working here and also becoming a wrestler.’ They we’re like, ‘Uh, one second.’ Then they buzzed me in and I just talked to the manager of the building and yeah, [that] led to me getting a tryout. But they did explain to me, they were like, well you can’t work at a regular job and be a wrestler. They were like that’s not how it works. I didn’t know that."

Kamille continued.

"I’m so glad that I was naive to the unspoken wrestling rules because let me tell you, if I would have done, because I hadn’t gone to the wrestling school yet, I literally had just moved there. The wrestling school started the next week. If I would have gone to the wrestling school and heard all these unspoken rules and stuff that week, I would have never done that. So I’m actually very happy that I didn’t know any of these little unspoken rules and stuff, so I just went for it."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #kamille

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78085/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer