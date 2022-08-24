Amazing Red Details Invention Of Canadian Destroyer

Amazing Red recently partook in an "Ask Me Anything" thread on Reddit, where he was asked what his involement was in the creation of Petey Williams' Canadian Destroyer finishing move.

"Yes, it was a mistake move with Joel Maximo (because I wanted to do everything into a flip .. flipping powerbomb, flipping piledriver, flipping DDT) Then later on Quiet Storm perfected it with me. He did it in the ROH shows with me (that's where Chris Sabin saw it and gave it to Petey Williams) Petey made it cool tho for sure."

You can check out a compilation of Canadian Destroyers in the video below.

