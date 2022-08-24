Paul Roma Rips Hulk Hogan For Being A Bad Person

Paul Roma was recently a guest on the Cheap Heats Production Podcast, where he spoke about Hulk Hogan and gave his genuine feelings about him as a performer and a human being.

“He can’t wrestle. All joking aside, he can’t wrestle. He was a great showman, they put a lot of money behind him and they made it work, right? Hogan started believing his own bullsh*t, you know what I mean? ‘Hey, I’m really beating Andre The Giant.’ No, you’re not. No, you’re not. ‘Hey guy, hit me with your finish, I’m gonna kick out of it,’ of course you are. You kick out of everybody’s finish, that’s what you do, but at the end of the day, you’re just a punk ass.”

On when he checked out of caring about Hulkamania: