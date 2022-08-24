Renee Paquette Gives Thoughts On WWE's Recent Changes Under Triple H

During the latest episode of The Sessions, Renee Paquette gave her thoughts on many previously released WWE talents returning to the company now that Triple H is in charge again.

"My takeaway from all of [the WWE changes] is how happy I am for how many awesomely talented people that maybe did not get to be quite as talented as they could be due to restrictions and limitations. Now, we’re gonna get really great glimpses into how awesome some people can really be. Whether it’s Michael Cole doing his shit on commentary and being just as good as he actually is or Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux being brought back into WWE, to Bayley working with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler being booked properly. Oh my God, what a relief."

Paquette spoke of Michael Cole as well.