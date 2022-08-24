WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Renee Paquette Gives Thoughts On WWE's Recent Changes Under Triple H

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 24, 2022

Renee Paquette Gives Thoughts On WWE's Recent Changes Under Triple H

During the latest episode of The Sessions, Renee Paquette gave her thoughts on many previously released WWE talents returning to the company now that Triple H is in charge again.

"My takeaway from all of [the WWE changes] is how happy I am for how many awesomely talented people that maybe did not get to be quite as talented as they could be due to restrictions and limitations. Now, we’re gonna get really great glimpses into how awesome some people can really be. Whether it’s Michael Cole doing his shit on commentary and being just as good as he actually is or Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux being brought back into WWE, to Bayley working with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler being booked properly. Oh my God, what a relief."

Paquette spoke of Michael Cole as well.

"I’ve said this a million times and I'm just gonna reiterate it of how good he is and how people have literally crapped on him for years and years and years. You guys don't even know how good he is, or what a regular Raw or what SmackDown looks like for him. That dude is in a pressure cooker every single show and he takes the brunt of it. But now, to see him like, actually just show his talent and get to show his love of professional wrestling and the fact that he's been in the business for twenty five plus years and the depth of knowledge he has of professional wrestling, it's awesome. It makes me really happy to see him get to breathe and do his thing, but also to see people be like ‘Oh shit, Cole is awesome’."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #renee paquette

